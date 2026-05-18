Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
18.05.2026 09:13:19
Trump’s Q1 trades include Nvidia, Apple, Amazon and a US$600 million sushi chain
The filing shows the US president or his investment advisers made more than 3,700 trades in the first quarterWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times
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Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.26
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.04.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.26
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.03.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.26
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.12.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.05.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|256,60
|-0,75%