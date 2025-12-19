TSX Climbs To New Record High As Technology, Materials Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - After opening on a firm note, Canadian stocks gained further ground in positive territory Friday morning with several counters in materials, technology and healthcare sectors attracting strong buying interest.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which moved to a new all-time high of 31,800.59 this morning, was up 327.51 points or 1.04% at 31,768.36 a little while ago.

The Materials Capped Index surged 2.7%. Endeavour Silver Corp, New Gold and Ivanhoe Mines climbed 8%, 7.5% and 6.7%, respectively.

First Majestic Silver, Perpetua Resources, Seabridge Gold, Novagold, Iamgold Corp., Pan American Silver Corp., Osisko Gold Royalties, Aya Gold & Silver, and Agnico Eagle Mines were among the other major gainers.

Among tech stocks, Bitfarms soared nearly 11%. Celestica surged 4.7%, and Coveo Solutions gained 2.3%. Shopify moved up 1.5%.

Healthcare stocks Bausch Health Companies and Curaleaf Holdings gained 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales in Canada jumped 1.2% month-over-month in November 2025, the biggest gain in five month, rebounding from a 0.2% fall in October, preliminary estimates showed.

Retail sales in Canada rose by 2% year-on-year in October 2025, following a downwardly revised 3.1% advance in the prior month.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed new housing prices in Canada were unchanged month-on-month in November 2025, halting an eight-month streak of declines after a 0.4% drop in October.