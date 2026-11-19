(RTTNews) - After opening slightly higher and edging up a bit subsequently, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Thursday morning, hurt by losses in stocks from materials, industrials, healthcare and consumer sectors.

Technology stocks opened higher, buoyed by a record Anthropic IPO offering, but pared gains subsequently. Communications stocks posted notable gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 613.98 points or 1.78% at 33,964.07 a few minutes past noon.

The Materials Capped Index slipped 1.4%. Seabridge Gold Inc. shares tanked 27.5% after a British Columbia Supreme Court justice confirmed the substantial start determination related to the company's KSM project was quashed over inadequate consultation with the Tsetsaut Skii km Lax Ha Nation.

Perpetua Resources, Novagold Resources, I 80 Gold Corp., Snowline Gold Corp., G Mining Ventures, Aya Gold & Silver, Eldorado Gold Corporation, Endeavour Silver Corp., and Montage Gold Corp. shed 3%-5%.

Thomson Reuters, Waste Connections, Ats Corporation, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Brookfield Business Corporation and RB Global were among the prominent losers in the industrials sector.

Consumer staples stocks Metro Inc., Premium Brands International, The North West Company, Alimentation Couche-Tard, Weston George, Saputo, Maple Leaf Foods and Empire Company lost 1.2%-2%.

Among tech stocks, Celestica, Firan Technology and BlackBerry gained 5.7%, 2.5% and 1.5%, respectively. Coveo Solutions, Constellation Software, Tecsys, CGI Inc., Enghouse Systems Group, Shopify and Kinaxis lost 1.3%-4%.

Consumer discretionary stock Restaurant Brands International drifted down 2.1%. Dollarama, Brp and Linamar Corp. lost 1%-1.2%.

Quebecor Inc.shares declined sharply. The company stated that the proposed merger deal with TELUS Corporation will provide Canadians with a stronger competitor capable of investing more while continuing to deliver greater choice and value at better prices.

Telus shares rose more than 12% on reports BCE has held talks with the company as it considers a response to Quuebecor's C$31.31 billion offer.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showe Canadian Industrial Product Price index rose 0.3% in October. The index soared 12.6% year-over-year.

Meanwhile, raw materials prices in Canada jumped 23.5% year-over-year in October. On monthly basis, raw materials prices dropped 1% in October, the data from Statistics Canada showed.