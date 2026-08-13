TSX Down Slightly As Investors React To Earnings

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors focusing on corporate earnings news and continuing to assess the potential impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on global economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 35.20 points or 0.1% at 36,626.94 a little while ago.

Technology stocks are up, lifting the Information Technology Capped Index up by nearly 2.5%. Materials stocks are weak, weighed down by lower precious metals prices. Shares from the rest of the sectors are mixed.

Celestica is up nearly 7%. Shopify, Coveo Solutions, Constellation Software, Lightspeed Commerce and Sangoma Technologies are gaining 1%-3%.

The Materials Capped Index is down more than 2.5%. Pan American Silver Corp is down 10%.

Lundin Mining, I80 Gold Corp., Ero Copper, G Mining Ventures, Trekor Metals, Wesdome Gold Mines, K92 Mining, Torex Gold Resources, Equinox Gold Corp, Centerra Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines and Endeavour Silver Corp. are down 3%-5%.

Stantec Inc. is up 1.3% after reaffirming its annual guidance to reflect strong demand and favorable market conditions. For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted income per share growth of 15% to 18%, with net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5%. For fiscal 2025, Stantec had reported adjusted income of C$5.30 per share, on net revenue of C$6.5 billion.

CCL Industries, Inc. shares are up more than 5% after the company posted net income of C$223.8 million, or C$1.31 per class B share in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with C$213.1 million, or C$1.21 per class B share in the same period last year.

Brookfield Corporation reported second-quarter net income of $364 million or $0.14 per share, compared with $272 million or $0.10 per share a year ago. The stock is up by about 0.5%.

Onex Corporation is up 1.5%. The company reported net earnings of $131 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net earnings of $229 million in the corresponding period last year. Net earnings per diluted share came in at $1.71 in the latest quarter, compared with $3.30 a year ago.