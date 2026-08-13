|
13.08.2026 20:11:46
TSX Down Slightly As Investors React To Earnings
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Thursday with investors focusing on corporate earnings news and continuing to assess the potential impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict on global economic growth.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was down 35.20 points or 0.1% at 36,626.94 a little while ago.
Technology stocks are up, lifting the Information Technology Capped Index up by nearly 2.5%. Materials stocks are weak, weighed down by lower precious metals prices. Shares from the rest of the sectors are mixed.
Celestica is up nearly 7%. Shopify, Coveo Solutions, Constellation Software, Lightspeed Commerce and Sangoma Technologies are gaining 1%-3%.
The Materials Capped Index is down more than 2.5%. Pan American Silver Corp is down 10%.
Lundin Mining, I80 Gold Corp., Ero Copper, G Mining Ventures, Trekor Metals, Wesdome Gold Mines, K92 Mining, Torex Gold Resources, Equinox Gold Corp, Centerra Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines and Endeavour Silver Corp. are down 3%-5%.
Stantec Inc. is up 1.3% after reaffirming its annual guidance to reflect strong demand and favorable market conditions. For fiscal 2026, the company still expects adjusted income per share growth of 15% to 18%, with net revenue growth of 8.5% to 11.5%. For fiscal 2025, Stantec had reported adjusted income of C$5.30 per share, on net revenue of C$6.5 billion.
CCL Industries, Inc. shares are up more than 5% after the company posted net income of C$223.8 million, or C$1.31 per class B share in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with C$213.1 million, or C$1.21 per class B share in the same period last year.
Brookfield Corporation reported second-quarter net income of $364 million or $0.14 per share, compared with $272 million or $0.10 per share a year ago. The stock is up by about 0.5%.
Onex Corporation is up 1.5%. The company reported net earnings of $131 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared with net earnings of $229 million in the corresponding period last year. Net earnings per diluted share came in at $1.71 in the latest quarter, compared with $3.30 a year ago.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. An der Wall Street herrscht wenig Bewegung. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.