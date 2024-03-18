Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DATE: March 18, 2024

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Garanti BBVA’s Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to “B” from “B-“ and to “B+” from “B”, respectively and revised the Outlooks to “Positive” from “Stable” on March 15, 2024. The rating action follows the upgrade of Türkiye's Long-Term IDR to “B+/Positive” from “B/Stable” on March 8th, 2024. The agency has also upgraded the Bank’s Long-Term Senior Unsecured Debt and Subordinated Debt ratings to “B” from “B-“ and to “B-“ from “CCC+”, respectively and the Shareholder Support rating to “b” from “b-“. The Bank’s Viability Rating has also been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP) at “b”. Bank's current ratings are as follows:

Current Rating Prior Long Term FC IDR B / Positive Outlook B- / Stable Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR B+ / Positive Outlook B / Stable Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating b (Rating Watch Positive) b Shareholder Support b b- National Long Term Rating AA(tur) AA(tur) Long term senior unsecured debt B B- Short term senior unsecured debt B B Subordinated debt B- CCC+

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

