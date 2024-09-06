Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Debt Instruments and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Debt Instruments and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

DATE: September 5, 2024

Authorized Member Decision Date 05.09.2024 Issue Limit 50,000,000,000 Currency Unit TRY Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000.- (Fifty Billion Turkish Lira) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances and authorized the Head Office to determine the maturity date of such bank bonds and/or debentures not more than 5 years, to issue such bank bonds and/or debentures at discount and/or in coupon forms and the coupon bonds as fixed or floating rate bonds in accordance with market conditions, to take as reference one or some of treasury bills and/or treasury bonds of which maturity dates are in line with those of bonds and/or debentures to be issued, or different indicative interest rates and / or indices accepted in the market, to add additional income if deemed necessary and to determine the rate of such additional income, to determine the fixed interest rate of bank bonds and/or debentures in advance when necessary, to determine any and all terms and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable interest rate, and accordingly to make and fulfill necessary applications, to determine all the terms and conditions including the interest rate to be paid as well as intermediaries related with the issuance, to sign an Intermediary Agreement with the determined intermediary, and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board and other relevant authorities.

