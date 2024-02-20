|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association
DATE: February 19, 2024
Our Bank has applied to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (“BRSA”) and Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“CMB”) on 18.01.2024 to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and amend Article 7 of the Bank’s Articles of Association accordingly. Our application has been approved by BRSA and CMB. The draft of the amendment, which has been approved is attached herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Mittwoch zu und auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Gewinne. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Asien fanden zur Wochenmitte keine gemeinsame Richtung.