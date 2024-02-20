20.02.2024 09:27:10

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

DATE: February 19, 2024

 

 

Our Bank has applied to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (“BRSA”) and Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“CMB”) on 18.01.2024 to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and amend Article 7 of the Bank’s Articles of Association accordingly. Our application has been approved by BRSA and CMB. The draft of the amendment, which has been approved is attached herewith. 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

