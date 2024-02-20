Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

DATE: February 19, 2024

Our Bank has applied to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (“BRSA”) and Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (“CMB”) on 18.01.2024 to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and amend Article 7 of the Bank’s Articles of Association accordingly. Our application has been approved by BRSA and CMB. The draft of the amendment, which has been approved is attached herewith.

Garanti BBVA

