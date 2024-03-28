Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Division of tasks of Board Members and Appointment to the Board Committees



DATE: March 27, 2024

At our Bank's Board of Directors' meetings held on March 27, 2024, it was resolved that;

- Süleyman Sözen be elected as the Board of Directors' Chairman and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the Board of Directors' Vice Chairman,

- Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza, Belkıs Sema Yurdum and Ebru Oğan Knottnerus be elected as the members of the Audit Committee,

- Jaime Saenz De Tejada Pulido and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as principal members and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza and Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea be elected as alternate members of the Credit Committee,

- Belkıs Sema Yurdum, Aydın Düren and Jorge Saenz Azcunaga Carranza be elected as the members of the Corporate Governance Committee and the Director of Investor Relations Department to continue her duties in accordance with the Corporate Governance Communiqué of the Capital Markets Board,

- Sait Ergun Özen and Jorge Saenz-Azcunaga Carranza be elected as members of the Remuneration Committee,

- Süleyman Sözen, Rafael Salinas Martinez de Lecea and Pablo Alfonso Pastor Muñoz be elected as the members of the Risk Committee.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

