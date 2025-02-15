|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors
DATE: February 14, 2025
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 17.12.2024 and 14.01.2025
It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosure dated 14.01.2025 stated in the reference that our Bank’s application regarding the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index has been approved by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and the early redemption will be conducted on 14.02.2025. The coupon and principal payments in terms of early redemption of these bonds; are made on 14.02.2025.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
