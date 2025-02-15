Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors



15-Feb-2025 / 12:37 GMT/BST



TO: Investment Community FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors DATE: February 14, 2025 Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 17.12.2024 and 14.01.2025 It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosure dated 14.01.2025 stated in the reference that our Bank’s application regarding the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index has been approved by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and the early redemption will be conducted on 14.02.2025. The coupon and principal payments in terms of early redemption of these bonds; are made on 14.02.2025. Board Decision Date 30.07.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 7,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Subordinated Debt Securities Dept Securities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bond Maturity Date 14.02.2025 Maturity (Day) 3653 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRSGRAN23013 Starting Date of Sale 12.02.2020 Ending Date of Sale 13.02.2020 Maturity Starting Date 14.02.2020 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 750,000,000 Coupon Number 20 Redemption Date 14.02.2025 Payment Date 14.02.2025 Was The Payment Made? Yes No Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Day Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate– Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate – Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was the Payment Made? 1 14.05.2020 13.05.2020 14.05.2020 3,0534 12,3833 12,9703 22.900.500 TL Yes 2 14.08.2020 13.08.2020 14.08.2020 2,7622 10,9588 11,364 20.716.500 TL Yes 3 14.11.2020 13.11.2020 16.11.2020 3,6749 14,5798 15,2998 27.561.749,99 TL Yes 4 14.02.2021 12.02.2021 15.02.2021 4,8372 19,1911 20,617 36,279,000 TL Yes 5 14.05.2021 13.05.2021 14.05.2021 5,1841 21,2605 23,0164 38,880,749,99 TL Yes 6 14.08.2021 13.08.2021 16.08.2021 5,5352 21,9604 23,836 41,513,999.98 TL Yes 7 14.11.2021 12.11.2021 15.11.2021 5,2597 20,8673 22,5578 39,447,750.00 TL Yes 8 14.02.2022 11.02.2022 14.02.2022 4,4319 17,583 18,7767 33,239,249.99 TL Yes 9 14.05.2022 13.05.2022 16.05.2022 4,0987 16,8094 17,899 30,740,249.99 TL Yes 10 14.08.2022 12.08.2022 15.08.2022 4,2870 17,0084 18,1242 32,152,500.00 TL Yes 11 14.11.2022 11.11.2022 14.11.2022 3,7672 14,9458 15,8045 28,254,000.00 TL Yes 12 14.02.2023 13.02.2023 14.02.2023 3,0958 12,2822 12,7919 23,218,500.00 TL Yes 13 14.05.2023 12.05.2023 15.05.2023 2,9016 11,9000 12,4417 21,762,000.00 TL Yes 14 14.08.2023 11.08.2023 14.08.2023 4,0574 16,0973 17,0953 30,430,500.00 TL Yes 15 14.11.2023 13.11.2023 14.11.2023 7,9596 31,5788 35,0195 59,697,000.00 TL Yes 16 14.02.2024 13.02.2024 14.02.2024 11,6611 46,2640 53,7652 87,458,249.99 TL Yes 17 14.05.2024 13.05.2024 14.05.2024 13,6322 55,2862 67,8410 102,241,500.00 TL Yes 18 14.08.2024 13.08.2024 14.08.2024 14,1836 56,2720 67,4870 106,377,000.00 TL Yes 19 14.11.2024 13.11.2024 14.11.2024 13,9854 55,4857 66,3806 104,890,500.00 TL Yes 20 14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 13,3383 52,9182 62,8015 100,037,250.00 TL Yes Principal/ Maturity Date Payment Amount 14.02.2025 13.02.2025 14.02.2025 750.000.000 TL Yes *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

