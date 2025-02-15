15.02.2025 13:37:34

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Early Redemption of Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

15-Feb-2025 / 12:37 GMT/BST

TO: Investment Community

FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Early Redemption of  Subordinated Debt Securities to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 14, 2025

 

Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 17.12.2024 and 14.01.2025

 

It was announced with our Bank’s public disclosure dated 14.01.2025 stated in the reference that our Bank’s application regarding the early redemption of the subordinated Debt Securities that meet the criteria for the inclusion in Tier 2 Capital in the nominal value of TRY 750,000,000 with a maturity of 3653 days with 3 months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index has been approved by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BRSA) and the early redemption will be conducted on 14.02.2025. The coupon and principal payments in terms of early redemption of these bonds; are made on 14.02.2025.

 

Board Decision Date

30.07.2019

 

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

7,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Subordinated Debt Securities

Dept Securities

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

 

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bond

Maturity Date

14.02.2025

Maturity (Day)

3653

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRSGRAN23013

Starting Date of Sale

12.02.2020

Ending Date of Sale

13.02.2020

Maturity Starting Date

14.02.2020

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

750,000,000

Coupon Number

20

Redemption Date

14.02.2025

Payment Date

14.02.2025

 

Was The Payment Made?                                                   Yes

No

 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Day

Record Date

Payment Date

 

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate– Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate – Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was the Payment Made?

1

14.05.2020

13.05.2020

14.05.2020

3,0534 

12,3833 

12,9703 

22.900.500 

 TL

 Yes

2

14.08.2020

13.08.2020

14.08.2020

2,7622 

 10,9588

11,364 

 20.716.500

 TL

Yes 

3

14.11.2020

13.11.2020

16.11.2020

3,6749 

14,5798 

15,2998 

27.561.749,99 

 TL

Yes 

4

14.02.2021

12.02.2021

15.02.2021

 4,8372

 19,1911

20,617 

36,279,000 

TL 

Yes 

5

14.05.2021

13.05.2021

14.05.2021

5,1841 

21,2605 

23,0164 

38,880,749,99 

TL 

Yes 

6

14.08.2021

13.08.2021

16.08.2021

 5,5352

21,9604 

23,836 

 41,513,999.98

 TL

Yes 

7

14.11.2021

12.11.2021

15.11.2021

5,2597 

20,8673 

22,5578 

39,447,750.00 

TL 

Yes 

8

14.02.2022

11.02.2022

14.02.2022

 4,4319

17,583 

18,7767 

33,239,249.99 

 TL

Yes 

9

14.05.2022

13.05.2022

16.05.2022

4,0987 

16,8094 

17,899 

30,740,249.99 

 TL

Yes 

10

14.08.2022

12.08.2022

15.08.2022

4,2870 

17,0084 

18,1242 

32,152,500.00 

TL 

Yes 

11

14.11.2022

11.11.2022

14.11.2022

3,7672 

14,9458 

15,8045 

28,254,000.00 

TL 

  Yes

12

14.02.2023

13.02.2023

14.02.2023

3,0958 

12,2822 

12,7919 

23,218,500.00 

 TL

Yes 

13

14.05.2023

12.05.2023

15.05.2023

2,9016 

11,9000 

12,4417 

 21,762,000.00

TL 

Yes 

14

14.08.2023

11.08.2023

14.08.2023

4,0574 

 16,0973

17,0953 

30,430,500.00 

 TL

Yes 

15

14.11.2023

13.11.2023

14.11.2023

7,9596 

 31,5788

35,0195 

59,697,000.00 

TL 

Yes 

16

14.02.2024

13.02.2024

14.02.2024

11,6611 

46,2640 

53,7652 

87,458,249.99 

TL 

Yes 

17

14.05.2024

13.05.2024

14.05.2024

13,6322 

55,2862 

67,8410 

102,241,500.00 

TL 

Yes 

18

14.08.2024

13.08.2024

14.08.2024

14,1836 

56,2720 

67,4870 

106,377,000.00 

TL 

Yes 

19

14.11.2024

13.11.2024

14.11.2024

13,9854 

55,4857 

66,3806 

104,890,500.00 

TL 

Yes 

20

14.02.2025

13.02.2025

14.02.2025

13,3383 

52,9182 

62,8015 

100,037,250.00 

TL 

Yes 

Principal/ Maturity Date Payment Amount

14.02.2025

13.02.2025

14.02.2025

 

 

 

750.000.000

TL 

Yes 

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 


