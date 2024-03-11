11.03.2024 14:52:35

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023

SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023            

In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as “Distribution of the Profit”, the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 9th, 2024 that;

 

  • with regards to the Bank’s after-tax profit in the amount of 87,331,719,888.51 Turkish Liras for the year 2023;

 

  • to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of  13,099,758,000.00  Turkish Liras corresponding to 311.89900 % of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividend amounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank’s paid-in capital and the second gross cash dividend amounting to 12,889,758,000.00 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders on March 29th, 2024 and the authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard,

 

will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

 

Profit Distribution Table for the year 2023 is attached herewith.

 

 

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

 

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

 

