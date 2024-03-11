|
11.03.2024 14:52:35
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023
|
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
TO: Investment Community
FROM : Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023
DATE: March 11, 2024
In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of Association of our Bank titled as “Distribution of the Profit”, the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 9th, 2024 that;
will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Profit Distribution Table for the year 2023 is attached herewith.
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board’s Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
|ISIN:
|US9001487019
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|TGBD
|LEI Code:
|5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37
|Sequence No.:
|308949
|EQS News ID:
|1855877
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart abwärts. Der DAX gab nach. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die größten Börsen in Asien schlugen am Montag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.