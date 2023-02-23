|
23.02.2023 22:15:00
Turning Point Brands Increases Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.065 per common share. This is an 8% increase over the regular quarterly dividend declared in November 2022. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 17, 2023.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005005/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Turning Point Brands Incmehr Nachrichten
|
24.02.23
|Turning Point Brands Q4 2022 Net Sales Drop Slightly, What About Adjusted EBITDA? (Benzinga)
|
23.02.23
|Earnings Outlook For Turning Point Brands (Benzinga)
|
23.02.23
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Turning Point Brands stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.22
|Ausblick: Turning Point Brands präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Turning Point Brands Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turning Point Brands Inc
|20,20
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAngst vor weiteren Zinssteigerungen: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Wall Street letztlich rot -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte zwischenzeitliche Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten und schloss im Minus. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel noch deutlicher zurück. Die Wall Street notierte am letzten Handelstag der Woche tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost war am Freitag keine einheitliche Tendenz auszumachen.