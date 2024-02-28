|
28.02.2024 22:15:00
Turning Point Brands Increases Common Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. ("TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. This is an 8% increase over the regular quarterly dividend declared in November 2023. The dividend is payable on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on the close of business on March 22, 2024.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240228254467/en/
