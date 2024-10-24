|
24.10.2024 13:30:00
Turning Point Brands to Host Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call
Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) announced the date and time for its third quarter conference call to review results. The conference call will be on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.
Interested analysts and professional investors can register and participate through one of these call-in numbers:
(800) 715-9871 (U.S., toll-free)
(646) 307-1963 (International)
Event ID: 6640134
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes in advance and follow the audio prompts after typing in the Event ID. The call will also be broadcast live as a listen-only webcast from the investor relations section of the company's website at http://www.turningpointbrands.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be available on the site two hours following the call.
About Turning Point Brands, Inc.
Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands. TPB’s products are available in more than 217,000 retail outlets in North America and on sites such as www.zigzag.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Turning Point Brands Inc
|42,40
|0,00%
