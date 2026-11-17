Fixed Income Trust For Goldman Sachs Subordinated Notes 6 3-4 % Trust Ctf 2011-1.10.37 on 6.75% Sub Aktie
ISIN: US33834B2079
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17.11.2026 17:45:02
Two Different Paths to Fixed-Income Yield: A Closer Look at SCHO and VTES
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHO) offers a lower expense ratio and a higher yield, while Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES) provides income that is generally exempt from federal taxes.
Investors seeking short-term fixed-income exposure often weigh the safety of U.S. Treasuries against the tax advantages of municipal bonds. This analysis compares a low-cost, Treasury-focused strategy with a diversified municipal bond portfolio, highlighting the trade-offs among yield, credit risk, and federal tax efficiency. Both funds aim to preserve capital while generating regular income for conservative portfolios.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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