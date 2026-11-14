Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
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14.11.2026 20:00:01
Two Ways to Play Biotech: FBT’s Return Edge vs. IBB’s Cost Advantage
The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEMKT:FBT) offers a concentrated, equal-weighted approach to biotechnology, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) provides broad-market exposure with significantly more holdings.
Both funds serve as primary vehicles for investors seeking targeted exposure to the high-growth healthcare and biotechnology sectors. While they share a 100% sector focus on healthcare, their underlying benchmarks lead to distinct differences in risk profiles, asset concentrations, and management costs that may influence which fits better in a long-term investment portfolio. Investors often look to these funds to avoid the high risk of holding individual biotech stocks.
Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.
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