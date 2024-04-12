U.K. Firms Turn to Salesforce to Enhance Customer Loyalty

Once primarily the domain of small and midmarket companies, Salesforce marketing automation tools have become a top priority for larger U.K. enterprises intent on cultivating customer trust and loyalty, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. finds that U.K. enterprises are seeking more efficient ways of using customer data to increase retention, loyalty and customer lifecycle value. Salesforce service providers are responding with solutions that target sector-specific use cases and leverage GenAI, automation and other cutting-edge technologies, the ISG report says.

"The U.K. market is a vibrant space for Salesforce ecosystem partners,” said Anthony Drake, partner and head of UK and Ireland for ISG. "The fierce competition inspires providers to innovate and explore new avenues, increasing the presence and reach of Salesforce within companies based in this market.”

The sudden advent of ChatGPT in November 2022 triggered immediate reactions from C-suite executives, with many companies jumping on the AI bandwagon and deciding to accelerate their investment plans in AI for the coming years, the report says.

For its part, Salesforce recognized the ascent of ChatGPT as an inflection point in technology history that required a strategic response, and quickly launched Einstein GPT, a GenAI solution for CRM, in the first quarter of 2023, the ISG report says. By the middle of last year, Salesforce was actively repositioning itself as the company of "AI + Data + CRM + Trust,” the report notes. That declaration was followed by the launch of Salesforce Data Cloud, able to combine data points from disparate data sources. Salesforce partners recognized the maturity and functional richness of Data Cloud, given its origins in the Marketing Cloud suite, ISG says.

"AI transformation and streamlined data management are the next frontiers for large enterprises in the U.K.,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Cloud migration and digital transformation are critical foundations for the future of these businesses.”

The report also examines the diverse range of methodologies, frameworks and tools that Salesforce providers are using to streamline processes and increase efficiency.

For more insights into the Salesforce ecosystem challenges facing enterprises in the U.K., including optimizing Salesforce’s complex licensing landscape and making the most of its AI capabilities, and ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 50 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds — Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each, while IBM is named as a Leader in three quadrants. BearingPoint, Credera, Globant, HCLTech, Hexaware, PwC, Reply, Sabio Group and Zensar are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while Coforge, Deloitte, Pracedo and VRP Consulting are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, OSF Digital, PwC, Tech Mahindra, UST and VASS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Hexaware is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Salesforce ecosystem partners. The provider earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, which is part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Cognizant and Hexaware.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240412383497/en/