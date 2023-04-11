U.S. Salesforce Growth Boosts Demand for Provider Services

U.S. enterprises are seeking more Salesforce-related services as use of the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform soars, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds that many enterprises here, in Salesforce’s home country and the most mature market for the platform, are turning to service providers for both process optimization and guidance.

"Post-pandemic business challenges have created a fertile ground for digital transformation, including SaaS adoption,” said Bill Huber, ISG partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions. "Many U.S. companies have already deployed Salesforce and are exploring how to move forward.”

Salesforce’s revenue has risen 24 percent or more in each of the past five years and is likely to continue growing at a rapid pace in the coming years, ISG says. Rising demand for the platform and for related services and solutions has created a tight market for Salesforce skills. The boom has also shaken up the competitive landscape, with Salesforce itself entering the market for implementations tailored to specific industries.

In addition to introducing vertical offerings such as Financial Services Cloud, the company has made inroads into the vertical solutions business by acquiring U.S.-based service provider Vlocity in 2020. Some customers weighing the option of buying an industry-specific product from Salesforce are seeking an outside partner to help them assemble an appropriate mix of products, the report says. Software vendors selling products through the Salesforce AppExchange Store also provide critical enhancements to many enterprises.

Enterprises with mature Salesforce environments, especially in the U.S., are now working with Salesforce managed services providers to optimize their business processes and use of data, ISG says. Providers are analyzing data on clients’ Salesforce usage to determine how effective and efficient their operations are.

Midsize enterprises using Salesforce in the U.S. are focused on agile implementations and in many cases turn to service providers for assistance with marketing functions such as revenue generation and customer acquisition and retention, the report says. Marketing automation is in high demand.

"Across the board, enterprises are looking for quality and consistency from Salesforce service providers,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "To deliver it, providers are making big investments in training and employee development.”

The report also examines other trends affecting the Salesforce ecosystem in the U.S., including the effects of growing pressure for consolidation among providers.

For more insights into Salesforce-related enterprise challenges and advice on how to make the most of the platform, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across six quadrants: Multicloud Implementation and Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Automation Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Industry Clouds.

The report names Perficient and Persistent Systems as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Accenture, Coastal Cloud, Cognizant, HCLTech, Infosys, Silverline, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Birlasoft, Capgemini, Deloitte Digital, Hexaware and IBM are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Brillio, Customertimes, Dentsu, LTIMindtree, Slalom and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTIMindtree is named as a Rising Star — a company with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in two quadrants. Brillio, Coforge and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Coastal Cloud, Cognizant, Customertimes, Grazitti Interactive, Hexaware and Persistent Systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

