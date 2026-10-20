U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside Amid Extended Volatility

(RTTNews) - Extending the volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Tuesday following the rebound in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.4 percent.

Technology stocks may come under renewed selling pressure after helping lead the markets higher during Monday's session.

Concerns about AI-related debt may weigh on the sector once again, with a report from Goldman Sachs saying it is projecting $420 billion of global hyperscaler debt issuance in 2027, representing a more than 60 percent increase from its 2026 estimate.

The downward momentum on Wall Street also comes amid an extended surge by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures jumping by more than 1 percent.

The price of crude oil had skyrocketed as much as 6.6 percent earlier in the day due to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabian infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

However, trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of earnings from key tech companies like SpaceX (SPCA), Tesla (TSLA) and Meta (META).

"The mounting concern about the artificial intelligence trade raises the stakes ahead of earnings updates from some of the key participants including SpaceX tonight and Tesla and Meta later this week," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

Following the sell-off seen during last Friday's session, stocks moved back to the upside during trading on Monday. Technology stocks helped lead the way higher, resulting in a notable rebound by the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The Nasdaq ended the day well off its highs of the session but still jumped 290.85 points or 1.1 percent to 26,430.89. The S&P 500 also climbed 31.29 points or 0.4 percent to 7,690.73, while the narrower Dow bucked the uptrend and edged down 36.38 points or 0.1 percent to 51,966.03.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index both slumped by 1.3 percent, while South Korea's Kospi plunged by 3.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.31 to $104.97 a barrel after surging $2.25 to $103.66 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after falling $21 to $4,160.10 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $21.30 to $4,138.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.95 yen compared to the 158.48 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1225 compared to yesterday's $1.1210.