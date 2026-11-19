(RTTNews) - After showing a strong move to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages have pulled back well off their highs of the session, with the Dow showing a significant move to the downside.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 101.25 points or 0.4 percent at 24,531.13, the S&P 500 is down 12.57 points or 0.2 percent at 7,311.06 and the Dow is down 495.79 points or 1 percent at 49,702.38.

The Dow has tumbled to its lowest level in six months amid steep drops by shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Nike (NKE).

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, on the other hand, has benefited from a positive reaction to artificial intelligence company Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering.

The Claude developer purportedly sold 980 million shares at a higher-than-expected $83 apiece, raising a record $81.3 billion.

With Anthropic raising more than SpaceX's (SPCX) offering in June, the IPO may lead to renewed optimism about the AI trade.

Optimism about the AI trade has recently been tested by concerns about the industry's debt-laden infrastructure spending as well as the resignation of Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th.

The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.

With the unexpected uptick, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 207,000 in the week ended September 5th.

Sector News

Gold stocks are extending yesterday's sell-off amid a continued slump by the price of the precious metal, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 2.4 percent.

Considerable weakness is also visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 2.2 percent slump by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.

Brokerage, healthcare and housing stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while computer hardware stocks have moved sharply higher, driving the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index up by 2.8 percent.

Software, semiconductor and networking stocks also turning in strong performances on the day, contributing to the increase by the Nasdaq.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index tumbled by 2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.8 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after an early pullback. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 5.072 percent.