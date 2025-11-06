Uber Eats Partners With Loblaw To Launch Nationwide Grocery Delivery Across Canada

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) and Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) on Thursday announced a partnership to bring Loblaw banners to the Uber Eats app.

Canadians can now shop select Loblaw banner stores through Uber Eats, with all participating locations available nationwide by November 12.

At launch, consumers will be able to shop from popular Loblaw stores, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, Valu-Mart, stores in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix.

"Uber Eats is giving Canadians more grocery options to choose from and making it easier to get anything they need delivered, whether that's quick ingredients for dinner, groceries for the week or important health and wellness needs," said Klaas Knieriem, Head of Retail for Uber Eats in Canada. "Welcoming Loblaw and its banners to the Uber Eats platform is helping us expand our in-app selection so that we can offer Canadians more convenience and access to the brands they trust and rely on every day."

"Canadians are looking for easy, flexible ways to shop for the things they need most, and we continue to enhance our offering to meet them," said Lauren Steinberg, Chief Digital Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "By bringing our grocery, beauty and health products to Uber's marketplace, we're making it easier for customers to get quality products from the brands they trust, delivered right to their door."