Uber Scales Back EV Incentives As Emissions Rise And Climate Goals Slip

(RTTNews) - Uber has spent years encouraging its drivers to switch to electric vehicles by offering bonuses and incentives for each ride. But recently, the company has been quietly pulling back on those programs, which has meant lower earnings for many drivers.

For example, Levi Spires in Syracuse decided to buy a Tesla after taking advantage of a $2,000 promotion and earned about $3,500 in EV bonuses over two years. However, those incentives ended last week, prompting him to rethink his reliance on Uber for income.

This cutback is happening even though Uber is falling short of its own climate goals. Currently, only around 40 percent of trips in London are electric, while it's about 15 percent in Europe and just 9 percent in North America. Meanwhile, Uber's emissions have nearly doubled over the past three years, now surpassing those of Denmark.

Despite this, the monthly EV bonuses, the $1 per ride incentive in North America, and certain rider-funded EV programs in London and France have all been scaled back.

Drivers who invested in more expensive electric vehicles, thinking they would receive long-term support, now find themselves burdened with those costs.

Uber claims it continues to support electrification through its Uber Electric program, which offers negotiated discounts on EVs and a limited $4,000 bonus for switching.

However, former policy leaders and climate advocates argue that only strict government mandates will compel Uber to make a complete transition to an electric fleet.