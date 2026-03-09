Uber Aktie

Uber für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PHHG / ISIN: US90353T1007

09.03.2026 14:15:47

Uber Technologies Expands Women Preferences Across U.S.

(RTTNews) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced Monday the nationwide expansion of Women Preferences, bringing more control, comfort, and choice to millions more women. Women Preferences was built in direct response to feedback that women would like the option to choose to match with other women on trips.

First launched in five pilot cities in August 2025, Women Preferences expanded to 60 U.S. cities by year end. Starting today, women across the country, including in cities like New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, Atlanta, and Philadelphia, will begin seeing these new options roll out in their app.

Women riders can request a ride on-demand by selecting Women Drivers when they order a trip. If the wait time is longer than anticipated, they can always opt for another ride with a faster pickup. They can set a preference for a woman driver in their app settings.

Women drivers can also turn on a preference to receive trip requests from women riders, providing additional flexibility and choice in how they earn.

Uber first introduced Women Preferences in 2019 for women drivers in Saudi Arabia, shortly after women were granted the right to drive. Since then, the feature has expanded internationally.

Over 230 million global trips later, Women Preferences is available for drivers in more than 40 countries, and for riders in cities across seven countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Brazil, and Spain.

Nachrichten zu Uber

Analysen zu Uber

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uber 63,36 -1,90% Uber

