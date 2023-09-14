|
14.09.2023 22:16:00
UDR Declares Quarterly Dividends
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.42 per share, payable in cash on October 31, 2023 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023. The October 31, 2023 dividend will be the 204th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.
UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2023 in the amount of $0.4548 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2023 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2023.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230914473117/en/
