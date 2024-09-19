UDR Declares Quarterly Dividends

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.425 per share, payable in cash on October 31, 2024 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2024. The October 31, 2024 dividend will be the 208th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.

UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.4602 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2024 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2024.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,126 apartment homes. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

