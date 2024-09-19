|
19.09.2024 22:16:00
UDR Declares Quarterly Dividends
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock for the third quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.425 per share, payable in cash on October 31, 2024 to UDR common stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2024. The October 31, 2024 dividend will be the 208th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the Company on its common stock.
UDR also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on its Series E preferred stock for the third quarter of 2024 in the amount of $0.4602 per share. The preferred dividend is payable on October 31, 2024 to Series E preferred stock shareholders of record as of October 10, 2024.
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2024, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,126 apartment homes. For over 52 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919722982/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UDR Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu UDR Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UDR Inc
|40,80
|-1,19%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.