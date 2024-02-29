|
29.02.2024 22:16:00
UDR to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB Sector Leader for its sustainability leadership, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.
The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/udr-inc-march as well as on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under "Presentations & Webcasts.”
About UDR, Inc.
UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229054551/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UDR Incmehr Nachrichten
|
26.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier UDR-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in UDR von vor 5 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
19.02.24
|S&P 500-Papier UDR-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem UDR-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel UDR-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein UDR-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel UDR-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem UDR-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.24
|Ausblick: UDR zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
29.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel UDR-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein UDR-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert UDR-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in UDR von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: UDR präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu UDR Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UDR Inc
|32,80
|0,61%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fest -- DAX mit neuem Höchststand -- Asiens Märkte gehen fest ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex neue Rekorde erklimmt. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche derweil ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio wurden neue Rekorde erklommen.