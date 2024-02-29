29.02.2024 22:16:00

UDR to Participate in 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

UDR, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and GRESB Sector Leader for its sustainability leadership, announced today that Thomas W. Toomey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and the UDR Executive Team will host a roundtable discussion at the 2024 Citi Global Property CEO Conference in Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company’s roundtable discussion will be made available as a webcast which can be accessed at https://kvgo.com/2024-global-property-ceo-conference/udr-inc-march as well as on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, ir.udr.com. A replay of the roundtable will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website. A copy of materials provided by the Company at the conference will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, under "Presentations & Webcasts.”

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 60,336 apartment homes including 359 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UDR Inc 32,80 0,61% UDR Inc

