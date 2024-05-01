UiPath Announces Raghu Malpani Joins Company as Chief Technology Officer

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company, today announced Raghu Malpani is joining the company as Chief Technology Officer. Malpani will report to Chief Innovation Officer and UiPath Executive Chairman Daniel Dines and will lead the company’s engineering teams.

Malpani most recently served at Microsoft as Corporate Vice President for the Microsoft 365 Application and Data Platform. He led several global teams responsible for Microsoft Exchange Core, Copilot semantic index platform, and Microsoft Graph. Earlier in his career, Raghu worked at Microsoft for 15 years in various leadership positions, including as the General Manager across several Microsoft Azure cloud offerings. Raghu has also led the global Decisions Platform team at Meta, building experimentation, personalization, and market intelligence platforms across all product areas at Facebook.

"I am happy to welcome Raghu to UiPath, where he will apply his technical depth, leadership skills, and relationship building with customers to advance UiPath’s technology strategy,” said Dines. "Raghu is a people and customer-focused engineering leader who has led best-in-class products and teams. At UiPath, he will direct and focus our engineering priorities, working across functions within the company as we deliver leading enterprise automation and AI software for end-to-end business processes.”

"Throughout my career, my passion has been growing highly productive global teams dedicated to tackling some of the most exciting and challenging enterprise software opportunities,” said Malpani. "I believe that UiPath can accelerate how businesses grow and innovate through enterprise automation and AI, and I look forward to being a hands-on leader that evolves how UiPath delivers its platform and brings its products to market. I’m excited to help drive impact for UiPath’s customers and deliver enterprise automation across all applications and people in their organizations.”

Malpani graduated from the National Institute of Technology in Karnataka, India.

