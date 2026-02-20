Umicore Aktie
WKN DE: A2H5A3 / ISIN: BE0974320526
|
20.02.2026 08:23:03
Umicore FY25 Adj. Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Umicore (UMI.BR, UMICF, NVJP.DE) reported fiscal 2025 net profit, Group share, of 385 million euros compared to a loss of 1.48 billion euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.59 euros compared to a loss of 6.15 euros. The company reported an adjusted net profit, Group share, of 288 million euros, compared to 255 million euros in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA was at 847 million euros, compared to 763 million euros, in the previous period. Adjusted basic profit per share increased to 1.20 euros from 1.06 euros.
Fiscal 2025 turnover was 19.37 billion euros, up from 14.85 billion euros, last year. Revenues, excluding metal, was 3.56 billion euros, compared to 3.46 billion euros, previous year.
At last close, Umicore shares were trading at 18.71 euros, down 1.21%.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Umicore SA
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Umicore SA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Umicore SA
|18,21
|-1,67%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.