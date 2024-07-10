Samsung fanatics, get ready for major speeds & deals at the Un-carrier! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced today the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are all coming to the Un-carrier— pre-orders kick off today; with online and in-store availability starting Wednesday, July 24. And only T-Mobile customers, including business customers, get the absolute most with the latest Samsung Z Series with offers to pick them up on us, industry-leading value-packed plans and faster speeds thanks to T-Mobile’s leading 5G network that enables up to 90% faster uplink speeds than previous Samsung Z Series smartphones (TLDR: upload videos 2X faster). Starting today, new and existing T-Mobile customers, including businesses, can score major deals on Samsung’s newest lineup:

Unleash Faster Speeds and Major Deals with the New Samsung Galaxy Z Series at T-Mobile (Photo: Business Wire)

Smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 on Us (or up to $1,100 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) when adding a line or trading-in an eligible device on Go5G Plus, Go5G Business Plus or Go5G Next, Go5G Business Next (via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 for $100 (or up to $1,000 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6) when adding a line on Business Unlimited Ultimate or Business Unlimited Edge (via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax).

Double the storage on any of the new Samsung devices when pre-ordering— meaning get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 or Samsung Galaxy ZFold6 for the price of the 256GB.

Wearables & Accessories:

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 on Us 40mm or 44mm (or up to $380 off Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra) when adding a qualifying watch line (via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax).

Select Samsung Galaxy Watches on Us (up to $350) when purchasing a Samsung Galaxy Watch of equal or greater value and adding a qualifying watch line — a.k.a. BOGO! (via 24 monthly bill credits plus tax).

Can’t choose? Bundle up. Buy 3 essentials (case, screen protector, charger) plus Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, new Buds3 or Buds3 Pro and take 25% off the total bundle price (in-store only starting 7/24) or, pick up any pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds today with $0 down (for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no interest EIP with credit check).

Faster Speeds & Unbeatable Value

T-Mobile is the only major wireless provider to enable four-carrier aggregation and uplink carrier aggregation on T-Mobile’s standalone 5G network … meaning faster speeds for T-Mobile customers. With uplink carrier aggregation, customers can get up to 90% faster uplink speeds than the previous Samsung Galaxy Flip and Fold lineup making things like video uploads nearly twice as fast.

And it’s not just faster speeds. T-Mobile customers also score value-packed plans that include exclusive discounts and experiences with top hotel and rental car brands, on top of access to Apple TV+ on Us, Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us and free season-long subscriptions to MLB.TV, free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, weekly deals and freebies through T-Mobile Tuesdays and more. All this value, VIP vibes with Magenta Status AND savings on every plan vs. the carriers? That’s right.

T-Mobile business customers also enjoy unlimited rate plans and premium benefits like free in-flight Wi-Fi, high-speed data abroad, and other travel benefits valued at over $400/year. That’s on top of all the other features T-Mobile offers to help businesses run smoothly, like unlimited mobile hotspot data, Secure Wi-Fi, Microsoft 365 on Us and Scam Shield Premium. And, when adding at least 10 or more lines on Business Unlimited Edge, small business customers get up to a $1,000 credit for each voice line — no trade-in required. That’s $10,000 for 10 lines!

Loaded Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 has a large display, powerful battery and three cameras including a new 50MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing and editing with Samsung’s Generative AI.

has a large display, powerful battery and three cameras including a new 50MP wide lens and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for capturing and editing with Samsung’s Generative AI. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 opens into a 7.6-inch display with a powerful battery and three rear cameras including a wide, ultra-wide and 3x-wide angle lens.

opens into a 7.6-inch display with a powerful battery and three rear cameras including a wide, ultra-wide and 3x-wide angle lens. Samsung Galaxy AI integrated into Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 helps increase the impact of business meetings, calls and texts with Note Assist, Live Translation and Flex Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 series is equipped with personalized AI for health, fitness and communication.

is equipped with personalized AI for health, fitness and communication. Galaxy Watch Ultra is brand new and a first-of-its-kind smartwatch made from titanium to offer outdoor-ready durability and watch faces specialized for outdoor activities.

Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro harness Galaxy AI and enhanced 2-way speakers to deliver crystal-clear sound and optimized communication

T-Mobile customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 in Yellow, Blue, Mint or Silver Shadow with the above offers or starting at $45.84/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $1,099.99), and the Galaxy Z Fold6 in Pink, Navy or Silver Shadow with the above offers or starting at $79.17/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $1,899.99) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with credit check.

Also available for pre-order beginning today is the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (40mm or 44mm) with the above offers or starting at $14.59/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $349.99). The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in 47mm, starting at $27.09/month ($0 down, Full Retail Price: $649.99) — all for 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan with credit check.

Explore the latest deals and specs for the newest Samsung Galaxy devices by visiting www.t-mobile.com/offers/samsung-phone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business deals, visit www.t-mobile.com/business/offers/samsung-galaxy-5g.

Limited-time offers; subject to change. Tax on pre-credit price due at sale. Bill credits end if you pay off early. If you have cancelled lines in past 90 days, you may need to reactivate them first. Up to $35 device connection charge due at sale. May not be combinable with some offers or discounts. Phone offers: Contact us before cancelling entire account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $1,099.99 – Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 256GB). Qualifying credit, service, and, for trade-in offers, trade-in (e.g., Save $1,100: Galaxy S9 / Save $550: Galaxy S6) required. Up to $1,100 via bill credits; line with promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Max 4 discounted devices/account. Watch offers: If you cancel entire account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreements for all devices is due (e.g., $379.99 - Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm). Qualifying credit & $15 premium service required. $380 via bill credits; line on promo must be active and in good standing to receive credits; allow 2 bill cycles. Memory upgrade offer fulfilled by Samsung; while supplies last; applied automatically at checkout with qualifying purchase during pre-order. Bundle: While supplies last. Limit 6 per account. Savings: Use our savings calculator to see how you can save versus AT&T and Verizon at T-Mobile.com/Switch.

