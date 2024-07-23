Unlock Smarter Decision-Making with Automated Intake of Submission Data using Indico Data’s New Guidewire Cloud Integration

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Indico Data Solutions (Indico), an Insurtech Vanguards program graduate, announced that Indico’s new Ready for Guidewire validated accelerator is now available for PolicyCenter on Guidewire Cloud users in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Indico’s Intelligent Intake™ solution helps insurers quickly and easily process complex underwriting and claims submission data. It automatically ingests information from a submission, then classifies, unbundles, and extracts key data points from each document, producing a structured output. The rapidly delivered, accurate data enables insurers to quickly make better decisions regarding risk. Indico’s Guidewire accelerator integrates Intelligent Intake with PolicyCenter.

With the Indico Data Accelerator for Intelligent Intake, insurers can:

Easily view extracted data automatically populated in PolicyCenter;

Reduce time and manual effort required to process and translate submissions by up to 86%; and

Enable underwriters to rapidly identify the right risk profile and accelerate speed-to-quote to drive gross written premium performance.

Indico’s solution can handle any data type, from structured to semi- and unstructured data, and sorts through any submission regardless of document type, layout, or language, from any source, with precision.

"Guidewire’s strategic investment in our latest funding round, along with the launch of our Guidewire accelerator, represents a significant step forward in our mission to transform the underwriting and claims processes for P&C insurers,” said Tom Wilde, Chief Executive Officer, Indico Data. "The integration with PolicyCenter enables our customers to automate the ingestion of unstructured data, helping them make better decisions around what risk to underwrite. This partnership not only validates our innovative approach but also accelerates our ability to drive growth and deliver cutting-edge solutions to the insurance industry.”

"Congratulations to Indico on the release of its new PolicyCenter integration,” said Will Murphy, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances, Guidewire. "Indico’s powerful technology can help insurers expedite submission turnaround times, enhancing underwriting and revenue growth. Integrated with Guidewire, time and effort is reduced even further.”

Indico Data automates critical workflows for enterprises in document-intensive industries, including insurance, financial services and healthcare. Leveraging Indico’s first to market hybrid Discriminative and Generative AI technology, Indico’s Intelligent Intake™ Solution, enables organizations to free their experts from tedious, manual tasks, allowing them to drive better decisions with better data. Visit IndicoData.ai to learn more.

Guidewire’s solution ecosystem is the largest in the P&C industry, with over 210 solution partners providing over 260 integrations in the Guidewire Marketplace. Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the Guidewire Marketplace.

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with more than 1,600 successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn.

