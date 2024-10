Up 162%, Is Palantir Stock Still a Buy?

This has been an excellent year for shareholders of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). In less than 11 months, the company's stock soared 162% based on AI optimism and rising geopolitical uncertainty, which could increase demand for its unique brand of military- and intelligence-focused data analytics software.But does Palantir 's new valuation match its fundamentals? Let's dig deeper to find out if the stock is still a long-term buy.Software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies are popular with investors because, if done properly, the business model can generate stable recurring revenue. Their economic moats can also become stronger over time as existing clients become used to their workflows and are less willing to switch to rival platforms. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool