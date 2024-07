Up 17% This Year, Is QuantumScape Stock a Millionaire Maker?

The capital markets have been roaring so far this year. Through the first six months of 2024, the S&P 500 gained 14% while the Nasdaq Composite soared by 18%. One stock that has not fared so well though is QuantumScape (NYSE: QS). From January through the end of June, shares of the electric vehicle battery maker cratered 29%.However, earlier this month QuantumScape announced a major new development with its existing partner, Volkswagen. In the month of July alone, QuantumScape stock is up a whopping 66% -- erasing all of its prior losses for most of this year. With shares now up 17% year to date, some investors may be wondering if QuantumScape has the potential to keep soaring and potentially make you a millionaire. Let's dig into what's going on at QuantumScape and assess if now is a lucrative opportunity to buy some shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool