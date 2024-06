UP Fintech Holding Q1 Profit Increases

(RTTNews) - UP Fintech Holding Ltd. (TIGR) Wednesday announced an increase in profit in the first quarter, supported by 12.8 percent increase in revenue, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly profit was $12.3 million, up from $7.963 million in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $14.7 million.

Revenues for the quarter were $78.948 million, compared to $66.325 million a year ago.