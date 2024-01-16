16.01.2024 12:46:23

Uranium Energy Board Approves Restarting Uranium Production In Wyoming

(RTTNews) - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) announced Tuesday that the Company's Board of Directors has approved restarting uranium production at its fully permitted, and past producing, Christensen Ranch In-Situ Recovery operations in Wyoming.

The recovered uranium will be processed at the fully operational Irigaray Central Processing Plant (CPP) with a current licensed capacity of 2.5 million pounds U3O8 per year. The Irigaray CPP is the hub central to four fully permitted ISR projects in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, including Christensen Ranch.

The first production is expected during August of this year and will be funded with existing cash on the Company's balance sheet.

As UEC's strategy has been to remain 100% unhedged, produced uranium will be sold at prevailing spot market prices which was $106 per pound U3O8 as of January 15, 2024 as reported by UxC.

To enable a faster production restart, extensive preparations at the Christensen Ranch wellfields and satellite processing plant were completed in 2023.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Uranium Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Uranium Energy Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uranium Energy Corp. 7,29 -1,00% Uranium Energy Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach "Beige Book": Asiatische Börsen im Minus
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit negativer Tendenz. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gerieten am Mittwoch unter Druck. An der Wall Street traten Anleger am Mittwoch den Rückzug an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen