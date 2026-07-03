US$ 600 million financing for Ertis POX

Solidcore Resources plc (“Solidcore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has secured a US$ 600 million financing for construction of the Ertis POX project including US$ 300 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and US$ 300 million from a syndicate of commercial banks comprising ING (as the Coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger), Société Générale and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB). The agreement with EBRD was signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the Foreign Investors' Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan in attendance of the Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev.

“This transaction is a great achievement for Solidcore. The financing provides full certainty for the successful completion of Ertis POX, one of the most prominent and uniquely strategic industrial projects in Kazakhstan. The involvement of leading international banks confirms Kazakhstan is a prime destination for international investment and reflects the strong support of global capital for Solidcore”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.

“The significance of this investment extends beyond basic Gold extraction or processing: it will enable Kazakhstan to retain more value from its own mineral resources by expanding domestic processing and higher-value production. By supporting Solidcore Resources, our long-standing partner, in developing Kazakhstan’s first high-tech, full-cycle pressure oxidation plant, we are helping to introduce advanced metallurgical technology, create new jobs in the Pavlodar region, diversify Kazakhstan’s mining industry and strengthen its international competitiveness”, said Hüseyin Özhan, Managing Director, Central Asia and Mongolia at EBRD.

“ING is pleased to support Solidcore on this landmark financing. The Ertis POX project represents a key step in advancing Kazakhstan’s processing capabilities, a strategically important development for the region. This transaction highlights continued international bank appetite for well-structured projects in Kazakhstan, and ING is proud to play a role in the syndicate with EBRD, SG and ADCB”, said Cilia Ruinen, Managing Director, Head Metals Mining & Fertilizers EMEA, at ING – Coordinating Mandated Lead Arranger.

The financing is provided to Solidcore Resources plc and Ertis POX as co-borrowers and consists of two facilities:

US$ 300 million EBRD loan with a tenor of 10 years; and

US$ 300 million syndicated facility comprising equal commitments of US$ 100 million from each of ING, Société Générale and ADCB, with an initial tenor of five years and the possibility of extension to seven years. The facility has an option to be increased for up to additional US$ 300 million (accordion option).

The grace period is 36 months and the repayment will start in 2029 after the end of construction.

Earlier, the Company signed an indicative term sheet with KfW IPEX-Bank for a seven-year credit facility for up to US$ 100 million. Following receipt of the necessary internal approvals, the parties are currently working through the financing documentation.

About Ertis POX

Ertis POX is Kazakhstan’s first large-scale and high-tech full-cycle pressure oxidation plant for refractory concentrate processing located in the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone. The project is set to transform gold processing in Central Asia and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position as a regional leader in advanced metallurgical technologies by unlocking the value of refractory gold concentrates that require complex processing solutions.

Once operational, the new plant will have the capacity to process up to 300,000 tons of gold-bearing concentrate per year and produce up to 500 Koz of gold in doré alloy annually from Kyzyl and third-party concentrates.

Capital expenditures for the project are estimated at around US$ 1 billion and will be funded through a combination of the Company’s operating cash flow and bank financing. The project is expected to create around 500 permanent jobs and approximately 1,000 jobs during construction.

At present, the autoclave has already been delivered and installed on site. The central permitting milestone, positive record of the decision from the Comprehensive State Project Expertise, has been achieved. The shipment of key technological equipment to the construction site is in progress. Large-scale construction is in the active phase with more than one thousand people currently working on the site.

The Project has also undergone an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which confirmed that the Project presents a low level of environmental and social risk. An Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP) has been developed and is being implemented to manage the residual risks identified through the assessment.

About Solidcore

Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on Astana International Exchange. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines and a major growth project (Ertis POX) in Kazakhstan.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Media Kirill Kuznetsov Alina Assanova +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) ir@solidcore-resources.com Yerkin Uderbay +7 7172 47 66 55 (Kazakhstan) media@solidcore-resources.kz

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