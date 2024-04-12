US Airlines, Unions Urge Govt To Pause Addl. Flights Between US And China

(RTTNews) - Major airlines in the United States, along with its various unions, urged the Biden Administration to pause additional passenger flights between the country and China, citing anti-competitive policies of the Chinese government.

Following the news, most of China-based airlines were trading lower on Friday. Air China Ltd shares fell 2.9 percent, while China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. dropped 2.5 percent, and China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd. fell 1.8 percent.

In a joint letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on behalf of the U.S. aviation industry, the airlines and unions asked them not to approve any more flights until U.S. workers and businesses are guaranteed equality of access in the marketplace, free from the existing harmful Chinese policies.

The airlines and unions were represented by Airlines for America or A4A, which includes all major U.S. airlines and certain associate member airlines like UPS and FedEx, as well as The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA or AFA, Air Line Pilots Association or ALPA, and Allied Pilots Association or APA.

As per the letter, China unilaterally suspended the bilateral air services deal with U.S. at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and effectively closed its market to U.S. Carriers.

The airlines noted that the Chinese implemented strict limits on market access during the pandemic era, and imposed challenging rules effecting operations, customers and the treatment of US airline crew.

Noting that the competitive disadvantage is harmful to around 315,000 workers employed by U.S. passenger airlines that serve China, the companies and uniouns indicate that there is a clear need for the U.S. government to establish a policy that protects U.S. aviation workers, industry and air travelers.

According to them, the anti-competitive relationship between the two countries is highlighted by the advantage Chinese airlines receive by continuing to access Russian airspace, while U.S. carriers stopped flying through Russian airspace at the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022.

"If the growth of the Chinese aviation market is allowed to continue unchecked and without concern for equality of access in the market, flights will continue to be relinquished to Chinese carriers at the expense of U.S. workers and businesses," the letter noted.