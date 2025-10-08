Harris Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM3H / ISIN: US5024311095
|
08.10.2025 19:28:48
US Army Awards L3Harris Contract To Support NGC2 Program
(RTTNews) - The U.S. Army has selected L3Harris Technologies' (LHX) software-defined data devices to support the Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) transport layer requirements with a $24 million award.
The company will deliver the new AN/PRC-158C NGC2 Gateway Manpack to the Army's 4th Infantry Division in advance of their scheduled participation in Project Convergence 2026.
"The Army's NGC2 program is too important to accept anything less than success in execution, including system protection against device compromise, external threats to the network and data spillage," said Sam Mehta, President, Communication Systems, L3Harris. "We are the only industry partner delivering battle-proven, software-defined radio technology that meets the Department of War's appetite for high-data throughput with the network security, resilience and integrity required to ensure battlespace supremacy against any enemy daring to test America's military might."
