Vale (NYSE: VALE) is partially resuming operations at its Viga iron ore mine in southeastern Brazil after receiving approvals from local and federal governments for the mine that halted operations in January 2026 after water overflows.

The company said it had received the required approvals from the state of Minas Gerais, with backing from the Federal Prosecution Office (MPF), Brazil’s National Mining Agency (ANM) and Minas Gerais’ environment and sustainable development department.

The restart leaves Vale’s 2026 iron ore production guidance unchanged at between 335 million and 345 million tonnes.

Shares in Vale were down 4.2% to $9.38 apiece by mid-day Tuesday in New York, valuing the company at $39.9 billion.

Halted operations

The water overflows affected operations at the Viga and Fábrica mines located in central Minas Gerais. The local government had fined Vale for R$1.7 million ($287,979) for environmental damage, CNN Brasil reported.

Since then, Vale has been committed to cleaning waterways and monitoring water quality in surrounding regions.

The latest regulatory clearance marks another step towards restoring affected operations in the region, following Vale’s September announcement that the Fábrica mine would reopen.

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