Valora with strong sales growth in 2023 thanks to expansion of food business



29.02.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST



Media release Muttenz – Valora recorded strong sales growth in 2023. Sales for the entire Group increased to CHF 2.8 billion, up CHF 218 million or 8.5% on the previous year. Growth was driven mainly by rising food sales in all business areas. At almost 20%, the wholesale pretzel business recorded the highest increase in sales. In an internationally challenging macroeconomic environment, the Valora Group not only posted strong sales growth in all business sectors, but also increased its operating profit (EBIT) by 34% to CHF 70 million. This improvement resulted from higher food sales in the sales outlets, the growing wholesale pretzel business and the positive effects of vertical integration in the in-house pretzel production business. Successful foodvenience strategy

Valora is meeting growing consumer demand for fresh and healthy out-of-home food by consistently implementing its foodvenience strategy, which combines fresh food offerings and retail. With the addition of 42 locations, the Valora sales outlet network in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands now comprises more than 2,800 outlets. avec becomes a leading provider in the convenience business

In Switzerland, Valora successfully completed the acquisition of the Moveri service station stores to expand its network to some 180 locations. By the end of the year, the last locations secured by the SBB tender had also been fitted out in line with the latest standards. With its expanded sales outlet network, avec is now one of the leading Swiss convenience providers. With a share of just under 40% of all sales outlets, k kiosk remains not only the Valora Group’s best-known, but also its most widespread brand in 2023. Strong growth in food business

With a new store concept, the established brand BackWerk was successfully launched at the main railway stations in the Netherlands in 2023. The Brezelkönig and Ditsch brands, which are popular in Switzerland and Germany respectively, had a successful financial year and again increased sales. The trendy fast-casual brand Frittenwerk also grew strongly again last year to 44 sales outlets in Germany. Growing demand for pretzels in wholesale trade

With its Ditsch brand, Valora further consolidated its position as the global market leader in the pretzel wholesale business. The plants in Germany (Mainz and Oranienbaum) and the US (Cincinnati) were able to meet the growing demand for pretzels by making optimum use of their expanded production capacities. In the US and Germany, further steps to increase capacity were already taken last year. This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers’ journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering – nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The more than 2,800 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, Frittenwerk and the popular own brand ok.– as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the world’s leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. The Valora Group with its registered office in Muttenz in Switzerland is the European retail unit of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). More information is available at www.valora.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Media Relations

