Vanda Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Vanda Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JJT3 / ISIN: US9216591084

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.12.2025 13:57:38

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Submits Imsidolimab BLA To FDA, Stock Gains In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), Monday announced that the company has submitted a Biologics License Application or BLA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for imsidolimab to treat generalized pustular psoriasis, a rare, chronic autoinflammatory skin disorder.

The application is backed by positive results from the global Phase 3 GEMINI-1 and GEMINI-2 studies, which demonstrated that a single intravenous dose of imsidolimab led to rapid disease clearance.

Moreover, the biopharmaceutical company has requested a priority review for the BLA. If granted, the priority review would establish a six-month review cycle, with a potential FDA approval of imsidolimab as early as mid-2026.

CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos commented, "We look forward to potential FDA approval and leveraging our commercial infrastructure to address this debilitating condition."

In the pre-market hours, VNDA is trading at $6.61, up 6.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs 5,25 -5,41% Vanda Pharmaceuticals IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX deutlich stärker -- DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag kräftig im Plus, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt moderate Gewinne verzeichnet. Die Wall Street eröffnet den Handel höher. Asiens Börsen gaben zum Wochenbeginn nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen