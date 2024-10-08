Vincerx Reports Positive Initial Clinical Data From VIP943 Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Study

(RTTNews) - Vincerx Pharma Inc. (VINC) announced two complete responses in the ongoing first-in-human, Phase 1 dose-escalation study of VIP943, the Company's next-generation antibody-drug conjugate or ADC being evaluated in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or AML, higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS), and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). VIP943 demonstrated promising safety and tolerability and achieves two complete responses to date in Phase 1 dose-escalation study, reinforcing the program's potential and validating the VersAptx Platform technology.

The company anticipates providing another data update on the ongoing Phase 1 VIP943 study by the end of the year.

VIP236 is Vincerx's first-in-class small molecule drug conjugate (SMDC) being evaluated in an ongoing first-in-human, Phase 1 dose-escalation study as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The company noted VIP236 continued to show a favorable safety and tolerability profile in these 29 patients, with no instances of the dose-limiting side effects commonly associated with camptothecins, such as life-threatening diarrhea, severe stomatitis/mucositis, or interstitial lung disease. These results support the potential role of VIP236 as a strong combination agent for the treatment of advanced cancers.

Considering the promising VIP236 clinical data, the Company intends to pursue a strategic partner to champion its future development for the benefit of patients.

By transitioning VIP236 to a partnering asset, the company plans to streamline its operations and focus its efforts on the continued development of its lead ADC, VIP943.

