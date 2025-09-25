VinFast and MUFG Bank partner up over a $100 million Green Loan facility



EQS Newswire / 25/09/2025 / 07:45 CET/CEST

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - VinFast has secured a USD 100 million Green Loan facility from MUFG Bank, Ltd., to be used for VinFast's development and international expansion strategy. The loan marks the beginning of a long-term relationship between the parties, demonstrative of the commitment of both VinFast and MUFG to advance the green transition in Vietnam and globally.



VinFast and MUFG Bank have partnered under a USD 100 million green loan facility.

The USD 100 million credit facility is structured as a green loan. Under this arrangement, the loan proceeds will be used to support VinFast's development and expansion as a pure-electric vehicle company.



VinFast aims to strategically deploy the new capital on key projects to expand the company's business and presence in Asia, promote revenue growth and optimize costs to achieve long-term success.



Ms. Pham Nguyen Anh Thu, Deputy CEO of Investment of VinFast, commented: "The inaugural USD 100 million green credit facility from MUFG Bank does not only bolster our financial capacity, but also reaffirms our commitment to the global green energy transition. We value MUFG's leadership in sustainable finance in Vietnam, and look forward to developing a long-term and prosperous partnership."



Mr. Takao Nozaki, MUFG Bank's Managing Director, Regional Head of Vietnam stated: "We are delighted to support the sustainable development of VinFast and its emergence as a pioneering force in the electric vehicle industry. With our strong expertise and track record in sustainable financing and experience in renewables and clean energy sectors, we are well-positioned to empower VinFast's electric vehicle development efforts and international expansion strategy. Our partnership with VinFast aligns with MUFG's strategic priorities in promoting net-zero cooperation, supporting green transition and the growth of clean energy solutions globally. We look forward to seeing VinFast's continued success and are proud to be part of their journey towards a sustainable future."



This first-time collaboration underscores MUFG's confidence in VinFast's groundbreaking vision, growth potential, and inspiring development story, whilst promising to unlock future development opportunities. Together, the parties aim to explore the potential of the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry while creating positive values for the community.



The facility agreement between VinFast and MUFG Bank comes at a time when MUFG is playing a prominent role in promoting Vietnam's sustainable development. As Chairman of the Banking Working Group (2023-2025), MUFG has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries to organize specialized discussions on green finance, carbon credit mechanisms, startup support, and ESG initiatives, affirming its position as a crucial green finance bridge.



Eight years since its establishment, VinFast has emerged as one of the few pure-electric vehicle companies globally with a diverse product portfolio and a successfully listing on NASDAQ. In 2024, the Company secured the number one position in the domestic automotive market, established presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and is steadily expanding into promising markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, leveraging the strength of Vingroup's comprehensive green ecosystem built around VinFast vehicles.

Hashtag: #VinFast

The USD 100 million credit facility is structured as a green loan. Under this arrangement, the loan proceeds will be used to support VinFast's development and expansion as a pure-electric vehicle company.VinFast aims to strategically deploy the new capital on key projects to expand the company's business and presence in Asia, promote revenue growth and optimize costs to achieve long-term success.commented:stated:This first-time collaboration underscores MUFG's confidence in VinFast's groundbreaking vision, growth potential, and inspiring development story, whilst promising to unlock future development opportunities. Together, the parties aim to explore the potential of the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry while creating positive values for the community.The facility agreement between VinFast and MUFG Bank comes at a time when MUFG is playing a prominent role in promoting Vietnam's sustainable development. As Chairman of the Banking Working Group (2023-2025), MUFG has coordinated with Vietnamese ministries to organize specialized discussions on green finance, carbon credit mechanisms, startup support, and ESG initiatives, affirming its position as a crucial green finance bridge.Eight years since its establishment, VinFast has emerged as one of the few pure-electric vehicle companies globally with a diverse product portfolio and a successfully listing on NASDAQ. In 2024, the Company secured the number one position in the domestic automotive market, established presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and is steadily expanding into promising markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, leveraging the strength of Vingroup's comprehensive green ecosystem built around VinFast vehicles.Hashtag: #VinFast The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.us/.



About MUFG Bank MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan's premier bank, with a global network spanning around 40 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide. MUFG Bank's parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english/.





News Source: VinFast

News Source: VinFast 25/09/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

