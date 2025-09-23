VinFast triumphs at the 2025 APAC Effie Awards



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 September 2025 - VinFast has achieved an outstanding victory with six awards at the prestigious Asia-Pacific Effie Awards (APAC Effie Awards), making it the only automaker honored at the regional-level competition. The company also made history as the first Vietnamese brand to win a Gold at the APAC Effie Awards. This remarkable achievement reaffirms VinFast's credibility and growing stature on the global stage, while celebrating the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and shaping a more sustainable future of mobility across the region.



VinFast excelled by winning in six categories at the APAC Effie Awards.

Beating out global heavyweights from markets including Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and India, six gold-standard awards at APAC Effie Award that recognize excellence in marketing effectiveness, prizes regarded as benchmarks of how communications translate into measurable business results.



VinFast made history to be the only automotive brand that honors two of the year's most prestigious awards: Second Place in Brand of the Year 2025 and Third Place in Marketer of the Year 2025. These accolades represent a significant recognition of VinFast's relentless efforts in brand building, creativity, and development, while underscoring the company's commitment to delivering positive value to the community.



In the Automotive category, the VF 3 was cited for driving unprecedented business outcomes. Within just 66 hours of opening early reservations in Vietnam, the Company secured 27,649 pre-orders, an industry record. The judging panel described the achievement as "From Hype to History in 66 Hours".



In addition, VinFast earned honors in Shopper and eCommerce Marketing, a recognition that highlights VF 3's groundbreaking retail strategy. For the first time in Vietnam, automobiles were sold via e-commerce platforms, with transactions closed through live-streaming sessions hosted by key opinion leaders (KOLs).



In the Asia Pacific Brands category, VinFast was recognized for redefining brand storytelling across the region, creating not only an innovative product but also a disruptive narrative that resonates beyond its home market.



The Company also received the Marketing Disruptor award for the VF 3 launch campaign, which broke away from conventional norms and deployed inventive strategies to command extraordinary public attention.



Ms. Duong Thi Thu Trang, VinFast's Global Deputy CEO of Sales and Marketing, said: "We're incredibly proud and honored to be recognized at a prestigious event like the APAC Effie Awards. These awards are a testament to our team's vision and creativity, and they inspire us to keep pioneering and delivering groundbreaking products that will guide consumers through the global green mobility revolution."



VinFast continues to affirm its position as a global automotive manufacturer. In Vietnam, the company consistently maintains its market-leading position while introducing new product lines to meet the diverse needs of customers. In Indonesia, less than a year after its debut, VinFast has quickly captured strong public attention as the VF 3 was honored with two of the country's most prestigious automotive awards: "Best newcomer electric vehicle" by Carvaganza Magazine and "Best Family Car" by Autofun Magazine. Beyond Indonesia, VinFast continues to make its mark in key international markets such as India, the Philippines, the Middle East, Europe, and North America, steadily reinforcing its leadership position on the journey to win the hearts of global consumers.



The APAC Effie Awards reaffirm VinFast's role as a leader in the global green transportation revolution. With a diverse product lineup and integrated ecosystem, the Company is solidifying its market leadership in Vietnam and expanding rapidly into international markets through a growing network of dealerships, service centers, and global manufacturing capabilities.

About VinFast VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, e-bikes and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.us/





