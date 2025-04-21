VinFast delivered 400 VF 3 to Indonesian dealers and customers within two months of launch



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 April 2025 - VinFast announces the milestone of delivering 400 VF 3 electric vehicles to Indonesian dealers and customers in just two months after its launch. This milestone not only affirms VinFast's superior production capacity and process optimization capabilities but also demonstrates the strong appeal of the VinFast VF 3 to consumers in Indonesia and the wider region.



As the latest addition to VinFast's diverse portfolio of all-electric vehicles in Indonesia, the VF 3 mini e-SUV is strategically positioned as a pivotal catalyst in the company's drive towards a sustainable, green mobility transformation. Since its launch, the VF 3 has become a trend in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Indonesia, thanks to its unique and robust design language, which not only inspires creativity but also empowers users to express their individuality and personal style with a sense of bold distinction.



To commemorate this impressive milestone, VinFast held a mass delivery event of 100 VF 3 vehicles at the Motomobi News Karnaval, which took place from April 19th to April 20th, 2025. Featuring some of the most modern and distinctive car models, the Motomobi News Karnaval garnered significant attention from the automotive community.



At the main area of the event, the original VF 3 model, alongside unique iterations crafted by customers themselves, became the focal point of attention. The presence of this "tiny titan" not only captivated a large number of visitors but also underscored its exceptional appeal, actively encouraging users to showcase their own distinct individuality.



During the event, the Motomobi News Karnaval organizers celebrated the most innovative customer-designed VF 3, igniting boundless inspiration within the automotive enthusiast community.



Customers receiving their vehicles praised the car's distinctive design, standard features, and good performance within its price range, making it accessible to a broad segment of the population. These early adopters also benefited from a range of attractive incentives, including cash back programs and complimentary charging at VinFast charging stations operated by V-GREEN until March 1, 2028.



At this year's Motomobi News Karnaval, Indonesian consumers could directly experience the VF 3, along with a range of engaging customer interaction programs and promotions.



Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, stated: "The fact that VF 3 vehicles are now on Indonesian roads just two months after its launch is a powerful testament to VinFast's implementation capabilities, commitment, and determination to provide Indonesian consumers with green, intelligent, and affordable mobility solutions. The VF 3's presence in Indonesia not only marks a significant step in VinFast's journey to conquer the market but also inspires the creation of a sustainable future and ignites a spirit of innovation among Indonesia's modern and dynamic youth."



The VF 3 is designed to be well-balanced, fully meeting the urban mobility needs of consumers with a range of 215 km on a single full charge. Regarding the exterior, in addition to the four standard exterior colors: black, white, red, and gray, the VinFast VF 3 also offers four premium options: yellow with a white roof, green with a white roof, blue with a white roof, and pink with a white roof. Regarding the interior, the VinFast VF 3 features a large 10-inch touchscreen entertainment display, along with a gear selector behind the steering wheel similar to those found in luxury cars, providing a convenient and impressive experience for users.



With a price of IDR 230,130,000 (On-The-Road price in Jakarta), the VF 3 comes with an attractive warranty policy of up to 7 years or 160,000 km for the vehicle (whichever comes first) and 8 years unlimited mileage for the battery. VinFast is also offering an appealing promotion for the first 1,000 customers who purchase VinFast VF 3, with the opportunity to receive a cashback of up to IDR 37,850,000 and other valuable benefits.



With a commitment to rapidly deliver high-quality vehicles at inclusive prices, complemented by exceptional after-sales policy, VinFast is actively expanding its dealership and service center network across Indonesia. Customers can explore, experience, and purchase VinFast cars at 21 authorized dealerships, and 11 partner stores operated by Amarta, which are expected to commence operations in 2025. VinFast aims to establish 500 authorized service workshops throughout Indonesia this year.



VinFast is also building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem through collaborations with strategic partners such as the all-electric taxi company GSM and the global charging station development company V-GREEN. VinFast car owners can currently charge for free at charging stations operated by V-GREEN. The company aims to develop 30,000 VinFast charging ports in Indonesia by the end of 2025, thereby enhancing the consumer experience and driving the green transportation revolution.



VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at https://vinfastauto.id/





