VinFast Aktie
WKN DE: A3ESV6 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462
|
25.07.2025 09:45:12
VinFast joins the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries
|
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - VinFast officially announced its membership in the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO), marking a significant milestone in its journey to strengthen its position in the local market and demonstrate its long-term commitment to accompanying Indonesia on its path toward greener mobility. GAIKINDO membership provides VinFast with the opportunity to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, get closer to local consumers, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Indonesia's automotive industry.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
News Source: VinFast
25/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
09:45
|VinFast joins the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (EQS Group)
|
23.07.25
|VinFast launches all-electric VF 7 suv in Indonesia (EQS Group)
|
15.07.25
|VinFast to introduce new model in Indonesia upon return to GIIAS 2025 (EQS Group)
|
15.07.25
|VinFast Advances Ecosystem Strategy in Philippines’ EV Catch-Up (EQS Group)
|
29.06.25
|VinFast inaugurates electric vehicle plant in Hà Tĩnh (EQS Group)
|
27.06.25
|VinFast signs dealer financing cooperation agreement with BCA (EQS Group)
|
20.06.25
|The VinFast VF 6 Passes the Wife Test with Room to Spare (EQS Group)
|
20.06.25
|VinFast joins global push into UAE’s expanding EV market (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|VinFast
|2,99
|-2,38%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLösung im Zollstreit zwischen EU und USA voraus? ATX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- DAX gibt am Freitag nach -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag abwärts. Auch der DAX gibt am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. An den Börsen in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Verkäufer.