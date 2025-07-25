VinFast Aktie

VinFast für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3ESV6 / ISIN: SGXZ55111462

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
25.07.2025 09:45:12

VinFast joins the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries


EQS Newswire / 25/07/2025 / 09:45 CET/CEST

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2025 - VinFast officially announced its membership in the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries (GAIKINDO), marking a significant milestone in its journey to strengthen its position in the local market and demonstrate its long-term commitment to accompanying Indonesia on its path toward greener mobility. GAIKINDO membership provides VinFast with the opportunity to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, get closer to local consumers, and contribute to the sustainable growth of Indonesia's automotive industry.

655342-Photo-3-jpg-550x.jpeg
VinFast unveils the VF 7 at the GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show 2025, attracting significant attention from the media and visitors alike.

 Founded in 1969, GAIKINDO has served as an important bridge between automotive businesses and the Indonesian government. Amid the global shift toward environmentally friendly transportation, GAIKINDO is actively promoting the development of the "green vehicle" manufacturing sector. Becoming a member offers VinFast a valuable opportunity to take part in shaping policies and contribute to the long-term growth of the automotive industry.

Since entering the Indonesian market, VinFast has been accelerating the development of its "For a Green Future" EV ecosystem through its modern assembly plant project in Subang, strategic partnerships with Green SM, Indonesia's pioneering all-electric taxi service, and V-GREEN, a global EV charging infrastructure developer, supporting the growth of Indonesia's EV industry.

In just over a year, VinFast has launched a diverse lineup of five electric vehicles, from the mini-SUV VF 3 to the C-SUV VF 7, meeting a wide range of consumer needs. The company continues to expand its business network, now with 24 showrooms across Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, and Bali, alongside an authorized service network operated by Otoklix and BOS, expected to grow to hundreds of locations nationwide this year. VinFast also offers attractive sales programs, including free charging via V-GREEN's network, 0% interest financing, and a guaranteed buyback value of up to 90%, making its EVs more accessible to customers.

Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared: "Becoming a GAIKINDO member is a milestone of special significance for us. This not only represents recognition of VinFast but also reaffirms our long-term commitment to building a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem here. As a GAIKINDO member, VinFast will actively collaborate with industry partners, regulators, and stakeholders to drive the green transition and support Indonesia in realizing its sustainable transportation goals."

Mr. Yohanes Nangoi – Chairman of GAIKINDO, stated: "GAIKINDO warmly welcomes VinFast - a pioneering EV brand from Vietnam - as the newest member of the association. VinFast's participation will bring fresh energy to Indonesia's automotive industry, accelerating the transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility solutions. We look forward to VinFast's positive contributions to expanding EV infrastructure and promoting wider EV adoption in Indonesia."./.
Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: VinFast

25/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu VinFastmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

VinFast 2,99 -2,38% VinFast

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.07.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 29: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.07.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 29
19.07.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.07.25 KW 29: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.07.25 KW 29: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lösung im Zollstreit zwischen EU und USA voraus? ATX-Anleger in Verkauflaune -- DAX gibt am Freitag nach -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es am Freitag abwärts. Auch der DAX gibt am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. An den Börsen in Fernost dominieren am Freitag die Verkäufer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen