12.04.2024 03:15:06
VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 April 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announces it will begin selling its VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. by late April with a listed price of $2,599. Following the bike's unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024, the sales launch of the VF DrgnFly confirms its strong relevance to the U.S. market and its potential to be at the forefront of the global green transportation revolution.
Powered by a 750W rear hub motor, a single-speed gearbox, and a torque sensor, the VF DrgnFly offers a smooth and responsive riding experience with a top speed of up to 28 mph (45 km/h)*. The torque sensor adapts to each input, detecting changes in force of up to 16,000 times per second, far surpassing the capabilities of traditional sensors found in conventional electric bikes.
The VF DrgnFly has an impressive range of up to 68 miles (110 km)* on a single charge supported by an advanced energy optimization system allowing riders to travel longer distances. The bike also comes with a home charger and a removable lithium-ion battery, providing convenience to consumers.
Customers can order the VF DrgnFly through VinFast's dealer network in the U.S. Committed to delivering high-quality products and outstanding after-sales service, VinFast offers one of the best warranty policies in the market, a two-year warranty.
Mr. David Duncan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, VinFast U.S., said: "The official launch of the VF DrgnFly in the U.S. exemplifies our unwavering commitment to bringing electric mobility to everyone. By offering a sustainable, smart, and personalized mobility option, we are embracing the green transportation revolution, paving the way for a healthier and more vibrant future."
Building on VinFast's comprehensive range of smart electric vehicles, the VF DrgnFly will provide various sustainable mobility options and bring electric transportation closer to American consumers.
In addition to growing in key markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into Vietnam's neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Outside of Vietnam, VinFast is also aiming to accelerate the construction of EV manufacturing plants in the U.S. and India, and will establish a plant in Indonesia.
For detailed product information, please visit: https://vinfastauto.us/vehicles/e-bike
(*) Note: Rideable distance may vary depending on external factors such as speed, driving style, passengers, load weight, tire condition, weather conditions, and road conditions. Top speed is also subject to external factors and local regulations.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
