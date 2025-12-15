VinFast officially inaugurates electric vehicle plant in Subang, Indonesia



SUBANG, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - VinFast officially inaugurated its electric vehicle facility in Subang, West Java, marking a defining milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its global production network and deepen its long-term commitment to Indonesia. The plant is poised to significantly strengthen VinFast's local competitiveness, accelerate localization efforts, generate high-quality employment, and play a pivotal role in advancing the nation's electric vehicle industry.



Dr. (H.C.) Ir. Airlangga Hartarto, M.B.A., M.M.T., Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia (fifth from the right); Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia; and Mr. H. Erwan Setiawan, S.E., Vice Governor of West Java Province (fourth from the right), together with representatives of the Indonesian Government and VinFast, at the inauguration ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony of the VinFast plant in Subang was attended by Dr. (H.C.) Ir. Airlangga Hartarto, M.B.A., M.M.T. - Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia; Mr. Y.M. Arrmanatha C. Nasir - Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia; Mr. Andi Sudirman Sulaeman - Governor of South Sulawesi; Mr. H. Erwan Setiawan, S.E., Vice Governor of West Java Province; H.E. Mr. Ta Van Thong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam to the Republic of Indonesia, along with representatives from Indonesia's central and local ministries and government agencies, as well as VinFast's strategic partners in the country.



The VinFast Subang plant was completed and put into operation just 17 months after groundbreaking, demonstrating the Company's rapid execution capability and strong implementation capacity. This is VinFast's fourth operational facility worldwide, and its first plant in Indonesia and Southeast Asia outside of Vietnam.



Bringing the plant into operation on schedule highlights VinFast's firm commitment to promoting localization in alignment with the Indonesian Government's strategy for developing the national electric vehicle industry. According to the roadmap, VinFast targets to swiftly increase the localization rate to more than 40% within 2026, 60% by 2029 and 80% from 2030 onwards following the Indonesia Government on industrial localization regulation, while actively fostering a supporting industrial ecosystem around the Subang complex.



Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. (H.C.) Ir. Airlangga Hartarto, M.B.A., M.M.T., Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, stated: "We highly commend VinFast for inaugurating its electric vehicle plant in Subang on schedule. This project closely aligns with the Government's green industrial development agenda and serves as a strong catalyst for the local economy, particularly in job creation, workforce quality enhancement, and the growth of a supporting industrial ecosystem. With the scale and stature of this project, we firmly believe VinFast will become a key anchor, helping position Subang as a new EV industrial hub of the region in the near future."



Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, shared: "The timely inauguration of the Subang plant is not only a testament to VinFast's strong execution capabilities, but more importantly, a strategic milestone in our long-term commitment to Indonesia. We firmly believe that localization is a decisive foundation for VinFast's sustainable success in this market, while also directly contributing to the Indonesian Government's objectives of economic growth, industrial development, and job creation. With the Subang plant now officially in operation, VinFast has completed one of the most comprehensive and integrated electric vehicle ecosystems in Indonesia, reaffirming our commitment to long-term partnership and shared value creation with the country."



VinFast electric vehicle plant in Subang, Indonesia was officially inaugurated on December 15, 2025.

The VinFast plant in Subang is located on a 171-hectare site and is being developed in multiple phases with a total investment of more than USD 1 billion. In subsequent phases, its production capacity can be scaled up to 350,000 vehicles per year, positioning the facility to meet Indonesia's growing market demand and to unlock future export opportunities.



In Phase 1, VinFast is investing over USD 300 million, with the plant achieving an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year. The facility features a fully integrated production line built to international standards, with a high level of automation and advanced technologies to ensure superior product quality. It includes all core workshops such as Body Welding, Painting, Assembly, along with a Quality Inspection Center and a Logistics Warehouse.



Notably, the project also allocates land for the development of a supporting supplier park for local contractors and businesses, which is planned for expansion in the coming years, laying a solid foundation for deep and sustainable localization.



At full capacity, the VinFast Subang plant is expected to create between 5,000 and 15,000 direct jobs for local workers, along with thousands of indirect jobs across the supply chain and related services. This will serve as a powerful driver for the socio-economic development of Subang, which is being positioned as a new industrial growth center of West Java.



In the initial phase, the plant will focus on assembling VinFast's strategic EV models, including VF 3, VF 5, VF 6 and VF 7 (right-hand drive versions), for the Indonesian market. These models are well-suited for urban mobility, targeting young consumers and modern families.



The factory will also be responsible for assembling new models scheduled for launch in Indonesia in 2026, including electric two-wheelers, and electric MPV optimized for commercial and service-oriented mobility operations.



The inauguration of the VinFast Subang plant clearly reinforces VinFast's role in building the electric vehicle value chain in Indonesia, contributing to the elevation of Southeast Asia's position on the global EV industry map. The plant will serve as a critical backbone for VinFast's comprehensive "For a Green Future" ecosystem in Indonesia.



In less than two years of presence in the market, the Company has introduced a diverse product portfolio while continuously expanding its service ecosystem, from a robust dealer network and aftersales centers to a widespread charging infrastructure enabled through collaboration with global charging developer V-Green, as well as partnerships with leading banks and financial institutions. Through pioneering policies and customer-centric solutions, VinFast is actively accelerating the green transition, reaffirming its role as a trailblazer in Indonesia's green mobility revolution and across the wider region.Hashtag: #VinFast

