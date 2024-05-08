|
08.05.2024 07:00:08
VinFast officially launches in the Philippine market
|
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announces it will officially enter the Philippine electric vehicle market in late May 2024 with its diverse and smart green mobility solutions. This debut strongly affirms VinFast's commitment to being a leader across Southeast Asian markets and its mission to promote the electrification of transportation globally.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
News Source: VinFast
08/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|VinFast officially launches in the Philippine market (EQS Group)
|
07.05.24
|VinFast starts accepting deposits for mini-SUV VF 3 in Vietnam (EQS Group)
|
23.04.24
|VinFast officially signs agreements with 12 new dealers in the US (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|VinFast expands access to comprehensive aftersales network in France and Germany through agreement with Mobivia (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|VinFast Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|GSM surpasses 50 million customers after 1 year of launch (EQS Group)
|
12.04.24
|VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. (EQS Group)
|
06.04.24
|VinFast wins two prestigious awards at the Bangkok International Motor Show 2024 (EQS Group)