VinFast Officially Launches VF 7 For Sale in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 – VinFast has officially announced pricing and opened reservations for its five-seater VF 7 electric SUV during the 12th Philippines Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS), marking the third VinFast vehicle available in the Philippine market after the VF 5 and VF 3 models. This launch also underscores VinFast's commitment to advancing green transportation in the Philippines and expanding its diverse electric vehicle offerings across Southeast Asia.



In the Philippines, the VF 7 will be available in two versions: Base and Plus, offering a variety of options tailored to meet the needs of different customers. Prices range from 1,470,000 pesos (battery subscription) to 1,760,000 pesos (battery included) for the Base version, and from 1,730,000 pesos (battery subscription) to 2,380,000 pesos (battery included) for the Plus version. The battery subscription plans start at just 6,300 pesos per month, allowing for cost optimization based on travel needs.



Monthly Travel Distance

Monthly Battery Subscription Fee

< 1,500 km

6,300 pesos

1,500–2,500 km

9,000 pesos

> 2,500 km

15,000 pesos

Starting from October 24, customers can place a deposit of 5,000 pesos per vehicle through VinFast's official website or authorized dealerships (refundable under VinFast's terms). Additionally, those who reserve their VF 7 before November 24 will be eligible for discounts of up to 53,000 pesos and receive attractive gifts valued at up to 57,000 pesos.



Mr. Cao Ngoc Nguyen Duy, CEO of VinFast Philippines, shared: "The VF 7 is one of the boldest and most innovative models in VinFast's extensive electric vehicle lineup. Our goal is more than just launching a new vehicle. We are inspiring a way of life centered around sustainability, promoting environmentally conscious and energy-efficient habits. By offering our products, we hope to partner with the Philippines in advancing a shared vision of a sustainable future and playing an active role in the global mission to cut carbon emissions."



The VF 7 Plus is equipped with dual electric motors, delivering a combined power output of 348.6 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque, and features all-wheel drive. The battery pack has a capacity of 75.3 kWh, providing a maximum driving range of approximately 496 km on a full charge (based on NEDC standards).



The VF 7 Base features a single electric motor with 174 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque. Its battery capacity is 59.6 kWh, offering a maximum range of 430 km per full charge (based on NEDC standards).



Both versions come equipped with essential safety features such as electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, and anti-roll control. The Plus version also includes the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), which offers features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot monitoring, door-opening alert, automatic emergency braking, and a 360-degree camera system.



Beyond its impressive performance, the VF 7 features a highly aesthetic design. The car was designed by the renowned Torino Design studio in Italy, embodying four key elements: a unique overall design, distinct recognition details, refined finishes, and functional performance.



In addition to a wide array of pricing incentives and unique battery subscription plans, VinFast also offers a comprehensive after-sales service program, providing peace of mind for customers transitioning to green mobility. The VF 7 comes with a 10-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty, an 10-year unlimited mileage battery warranty (for battery purchases), and free maintenance, with battery replacement available if capacity falls below 70% (for battery subscription).Hashtag: #VinFast

https://vinfastauto.ph/ VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at:

News Source: VinFast

