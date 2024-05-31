|
31.05.2024 12:45:11
VinFast officially signs agreements with 4 dealers in the Philippines
|
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - VinFast Auto announced the signing of cooperation agreements with the first four Philippine dealers, paving the way for a strong retail network and solidly establishing the company's presence in the Southeast Asian country's electric vehicle market.
Mr. Rafael Vincente R. Calinisan, representative of EV Solutions, shared: "It's an honor to be among the first VinFast dealerships driving the electric car revolution in the Philippines. We're impressed by VinFast's strong market potential, thanks to their variety of vehicles and industry-leading warranty. Together, we'll meet the growing Filipino demand for EVs and build a greener, smarter transportation future for the country."
Ms. Nguyen Thi Minh Ngoc, CEO of VinFast Philippines, said: "By partnering with trusted and experienced automotive companies, VinFast is determined to deliver smart and convenient electric mobility solutions to Filipino consumers as soon as possible, offering complete peace of mind. This collaboration marks a significant step forward, establishing VinFast's presence and laying a strong foundation for our long-term growth in the Philippines. We're further committed to expanding our electric vehicle dealership network across major cities, actively contributing to the unstoppable global shift towards green transportation."
The Philippines becomes the third Southeast Asian market VinFast has entered in the first half of 2024, following Indonesia and Thailand. This rapid expansion strengthens VinFast's position in the region and demonstrates the company's ability to quickly accelerate its presence.
In 2024, VinFast is making a strong push into international markets, including the US, Canada, Europe, as well as Asian countries like India, Indonesia, and Thailand. The company is also exploring the Middle East and African regions.
Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
News Source: VinFast
31/05/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu VinFastmehr Nachrichten
|
31.05.24
|VinFast officially signs agreements with 4 dealers in the Philippines (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|VinFast’s bold European strategy sparks European EV adoption (EQS Group)
|
29.05.24
|VinFast VF 8 dominates at ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards (EQS Group)
|
27.05.24
|VinFast signs UAE exclusive dealership agreement with Al Tayer Motors (EQS Group)
|
24.05.24
|The Powerhouse Behind VinFast's Electric Vehicle Ambitions (EQS Group)
|
16.05.24
|VinFast Receives 27,649 Pre-Orders for the VF 3 in Vietnam after 66 Hours of Accepting Deposits (EQS Group)
|
15.05.24
|VinFast customers to access extensive network of 700,000 charging points across Europe (EQS Group)
|
08.05.24
|VinFast officially launches in the Philippine market (EQS Group)