28.02.2024 13:45:14
VinFast signs dealer sales agreement with first dealer in the Middle East
MUSCAT, OMAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) officially signed a dealer sales agreement with Bahwan Automobiles Trading LLC (BAT) for the distribution of electric vehicles in the Oman market. This event signifies not only VinFast's initial operation in the Middle East region but also a significant step in the VinFast's global expansion.
Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East, said: "Oman presents a promising market for electric vehicles, as consumers in the nation demonstrate a growing interest in sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions. We are confident that this dealer sales agreement with BAT, a leading and highly reputable dealer in Oman, will empower VinFast to swiftly establish a presence in the market and provide customers in the country with the most diverse and high-quality selection of electric vehicles available."
Mr. Abdullah Ahmed Suhail Bahwan, Executive Director of Bahwan Automobiles Trading, shared: "We are delighted to be the first Middle Eastern dealer of VinFast, a pioneering electric vehicle manufacturer in Vietnam renowned for its strategic vision and innovative products. We firmly believe that this dealer sales agreement will introduce captivating electric vehicle models to the Oman market, contributing to the development of the electric vehicle sector in Oman and enhancing the electric mobility experience for our customers."
The electric vehicle market in Oman is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The Omani government has implemented numerous initiatives to encourage the use of electric vehicles, aiming to address climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and limit the consumption of fossil fuels.
About VinFast
VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.
About BAT
BAT is an allied business of Bahwan International Group, which is a reputed entity with over 45 associate companies and more than 2000 employees, with presence across the Sultanate of Oman, the Gulf Region, North Africa, and South Asia. These Group of companies represents an impressive portfolio of more than 40 global brands, their diversified businesses cover a wide spectrum including automobiles, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, airport solution, logistic solution, earthmoving equipment, construction equipment, industrial equipment, debt collection services, high-end security solutions, survey instruments, elevators and parking solutions, which are some of the major businesses among others.
